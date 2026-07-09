Zelensky PANICS as Russia MOVES ON ‘Fortress Belt’ | Ethan Levins

With NATO members gathered in Ankara, President Trump is now claiming that the U.S. will give Ukraine the license to produce its own Patriot missile systems… as if Russia wouldn’t immediately blow up the factories they use to build them.

This, as Russia continues its advances on the battlefield, with increased pressure on Kiev’s “fortress belt” in the Donetsk region.

Independent Journalist Ethan Levins noted that even if NATO has more interceptor missiles to send to Ukraine, it still wouldn’t change the balance of power on the battlefield.

Follow Ethan Levins on X, and subscribe to his channel on YouTube

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