The West is buzzing over the claim that Ukraine must have “security guarantees” in a deal with Russia, with Trump saying that Europe would send the ground troops and the U.S. may send air support because as he claims, “no one has the kind of stuff we have.” But with every update, the NATO alliance is making it clear that it’s nowhere near ready to be done with this war.

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that the U.S. is setting Europe up to take on the responsibility of the war against Russia, and because of this, Russia needs to “hold fast and keep going,” because if they give the U.S. a pause, it will just allow them to reorganize.

