Russia Needs to KEEP GOING in Ukraine Because U.S. Can't Be Trusted –Brian Berletic

The West is buzzing over the claim that Ukraine must have “security guarantees” in a deal with Russia, with Trump saying that Europe would send the ground troops and the U.S. may send air support because as he claims, “no one has the kind of stuff we have.” But with every update, the NATO alliance is making it clear that it’s nowhere near ready to be done with this war.
Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that the U.S. is setting Europe up to take on the responsibility of the war against Russia, and because of this, Russia needs to “hold fast and keep going,” because if they give the U.S. a pause, it will just allow them to reorganize.
19 Aug. 2025 - Trump says US air support possible for Ukraine security guarantee
17 Aug. 2025 - Putin agreed to let U.S., Europe offer Ukraine NATO-like security protections, Trump envoy says
19 Aug. 2025 - Brian Berletic on X: “All Sec. Rubio is doing is repeating what Sec. Hegseth said in February this year. This is the plan - freeze the conflict with Western troops, NATO-ize Ukraine even if it isn't ‘official,’ rebuild its military, and when the time is right - restart the war all over again - or - use Ukraine as a springboard to destabilize Russia or its allies to an even greater extent.”
18 Aug. 2025 - Trump says he's arranging a meeting between Zelensky and Putin after hosting Ukrainian leader
20 Aug. 2025 - Brian Berletic on X: “The US has quietly authorized military operations across Latin America to ‘stop drugs,’ the NYT reports, and has just listed the Venezuelan president as ‘wanted’ amid these operations. Do you get what they're doing?”
17 Aug. 2025 - The New Atlas: Putin-Trump Meeting: Worst Fear Passes, Most Likely Outcome Still Awaits
