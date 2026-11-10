Europe SHUT OUT of Ukraine Talks as U.S. DESPERATE for Deal with Russia | Chay Bowes

Representatives from Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine met in Abu Dhabi for nearly 4 hours of talks on Tuesday, with the Trump Admin pitching plans for a new security architecture. Envoys from France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the EU were notable in town… but NOT allowed in the room.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described it: “The Europeans flew to Abu Dhabi – well, let them sit in the hotel.”

Irish Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst, Chay Bowes, noted that while Russia is demonstrating that it is in the driver’s seat here, the Europeans are being exposed in their weak attempts to stay relevant by following U.S. orders and pledging their support for Kiev… to the last Ukrainian.



Follow Chay Bowes on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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