Russian President Putin noted that Kiev has created a “catastrophic scenario” for Ukraine, as its strikes on Russian economic and retail infrastructure have opened the door for a retaliation campaign that is destroying Ukraine’s economy in record time.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that we are seeing strikes like never before from Russia, wiping out Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, along with shopping centers and warehouses. An entire year’s worth of Ukraine’s GDP has been destroyed in a matter of weeks… all because Zelensky wanted his ‘40 days of terror’ against Russia.

In other words, Ukraine has forced Russia to “take the gloves off,” and hastened its own demise.



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