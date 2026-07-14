The AI ARMS RACE: Russia's DRONE WAR One Step AHEAD of NATO in Ukraine | Scott Ritter

If you only follow the mainstream media in the West, you would think Ukraine was winning the war and that Ukrainian drone attacks were well on their way to forcing the Russians to agree to a ceasefire. But the opposite is true, as Russia wages a drone war of its own that is becoming incredibly costly for both Ukraine and NATO.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, recently returned from a trip to Russia where he noted that the Russian people are NOT panicking, and are now even more committed to supporting this war. He also highlighted the ways in which new advances in artificial intelligence are being used on the battlefield…



Follow Scott Ritter on X, and check out his page on Substack

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