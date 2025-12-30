Russia is vowing a response and saying it “will not be diplomatic,” after reporting that Kiev targeted President Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range kamikaze drones. While Zelensky denied the attack happened and claimed it was “fabricated” by Moscow, Trump is now being accused of siding with Russia, after he responded by saying he was shocked and frustration with Kiev.

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that the U.S. is well aware of the dire situation Kiev is in and the overwhelming number of men it has lost over the course of this war. But he warned that Washington seems to be willing to sacrifice Ukraine, in order to maintain that Russia is a threat and to keep the conflict with Europe going: To the last Ukrainian and beyond.



