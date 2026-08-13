Zelensky’s 40-day campaign to pressure Moscow into negotiations (i.e. terrorize the Russian public) came to a rather quiet end, as Russia has responded with a record number of drone and missile strikes, as well as key advances along the front lines.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that Russian military recruitments have increased during the 40-day period, and Russian citizens have a renewed commitment to the war effort. And that won’t change just because Russian air defenses are working around the clock to intercept incoming drones, or because ‘Wildberries’ warehouses are coming under attack.

Follow Stanislav Krapivnik on X, and check out ‘In The Eyes of Truth’ on YouTube

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