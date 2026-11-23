Zelensky is taking full credit, after he said a Ukrainian sea drone was used to attack a Russian Navy warship moored at a port in Libya, on Sunday. That attack came just one day after a Russian-owned cargo ship was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called that attack an “act of terrorism,” and demanded a response from the Baltic states.

Ret. U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that tensions are soaring all around, and the Trump Admin doesn’t appear to have any limits on how far it is willing to take its conflicts—proxy or direct—as it tries to distract from the growing burden that is the United States’ $40 TRILLION National Debt.



Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack

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