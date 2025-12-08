Zelensky spent his Monday in London for another pep rally with Western politicians, as they join Washington in acting like there is some kind of “peace” process with a range proposals Russia won’t accept. This, as Kiev’s defensive lines continue to fall apart and Russian forces take advantage of this stage of the war of attrition.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, referred to the latest Russian advances as an “avalanche,” and said that with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers deserting, they are in an increasingly dire situation. He also noted that politicians in the West are terrified of the Ukrainian public revolting when they fully realize what NATO has done to their country.



