Russia Takes Konstantinovka + Iran Honors Late Leader | SANCTIONED Ep. 90

Russian President Putin announced on Friday that Russia has liberated Konstantinovka, one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in the northern Donbass. Along with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms Kiev’s “fortress belt” that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.

This, as Iran begins its funeral ceremonies for martyed leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and more than 50 official foreign delegations participated in the viewing ceremony on Friday.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…