Russia STRIKES Kiev’s Northern Bridge, Vows ZELENSKY Bears FULL Responsibility for New ATTACKS

The Russian Defense Ministry is now warning that Zelensky “bears FULL responsibility” for Russia’s escalated strikes across Ukraine, after the Ukrainian leader announced plans to increase attempted strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Russia has also launched attacks on the North and South bridges connecting Kiev over the Dnieper River, threatening a shutdown of the vital passageway that would cause a logistical nightmare for Ukraine.

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