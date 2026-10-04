Russia STRIKES Kiev’s Northern Bridge, Vows ZELENSKY Bears FULL Responsibility for New ATTACKS

The Russian Defense Ministry is now warning that Zelensky “bears FULL responsibility” for Russia’s escalated strikes across Ukraine, after the Ukrainian leader announced plans to increase attempted strikes on Russian oil refineries.
Russia has also launched attacks on the North and South bridges connecting Kiev over the Dnieper River, threatening a shutdown of the vital passageway that would cause a logistical nightmare for Ukraine.
SOURCE LINKS:
3 Oct. 2026 - Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow’s ‘new doctrine’ of airstrikes, Zelensky says
4 Oct. 2026 - Moscow vows to ramp up strikes on Ukraine after Zelensky’s threat
4 Oct. 2026 - Russian MoD responds to Zelensky’s threat to hit more Russian refineries: ‘It is Zelensky who bears FULL responsibility for it’
4 Oct. 2206 – DD Geopolitics on X: “Russian Banderol slams into Kiev’s Northern Bridge. The Northern Bridge has now been hit two days in a row. Apparently Merz arriving in Kiev didn’t change the Russian strike schedule.”
4 Oct. 2026 – Sprinter Press on X: “A hole in the covering of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv after a Geran strike.”
3 Oct. 2026 - NYT: Russia Turns to Striking Kyiv’s Bridges, Threatening a Vital Lifeline
4 Oct. 2026 - Merz calls on Putin to stop ‘barbaric attacks’ in second visit to Kiev
4 Oct. 2026 - Germany’s Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens and explosions
8 Oct. 2022 - THROWBACK: Crimean bridge: Excitement and fear in Ukraine after bridge blast
3 Oct. 2026 - FT: Zelensky asked Trump to block Russia and China’s Starlink rival
4 Oct. 2026 - Russia’s Medvedev warns ‘blocking’ Rassvet satellite network could trigger ‘full-scale space warfare’
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