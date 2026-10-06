Russia HAMMERS Kiev with Jet-Powered GERAN Drones: Bridge Strikes JUST the Beginning | Mark Sleboda

Russia is unleashing a new phase of war on Ukraine, as its jet-powered Geran-4 and -5 drones are used in strikes across Kiev, including in hits on the North and South bridges over the Dnieper River.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that NATO wanted to “bring the war home” to Moscow… and now Russia is the one bringing the war home to Kiev. He pointed out that the expanded strikes come as Ukraine continues to look for new ways to put pressure on Russia, and the Russians make it clear that they can apply far greater pressure in return.

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