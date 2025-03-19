Russia Sees Right Through Trump's Continuity of Agenda, Rush to Freeze Ukraine War | Brian Berletic

While U.S. President Trump is praising his latest call with Russian President Putin, as if they are on their way to a permanent ceasefire aimed at ending the war in Ukraine… he seems to be ignoring the fact that Putin has made it clear that Russia has a long list of demands that need to be addressed first, and that Moscow sees right through Washington’s attempt to freeze the conflict with a ‘Minsk-3’ style plan.
Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that while Trump campaigned on ending wars and pursuing peace, his actions during the first two months of his second term have been classic continuity of agenda: pushing for a ceasefire in Ukraine, while looking for ways to rearm Kiev’s military and preparing Europe to increase its direct involvement in the proxy war against Russia, so that the U.S. can focus on a proxy war against China.
