Days after Kiev carried out an attack on Crimea using U.S.-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles with cluster munitions that killed four people and injured over 150, Moscow is not backing down from calling out Washington for being just as responsible for the casualties as Kiev.

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that the U.S. didn't just supply the weapons, it also supplied the intelligence and helped Kiev pick the targets, and as a result, Russia has a variety of ways it can retaliate that go beyond the battlefield in Ukraine...