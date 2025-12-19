Russia Will 'FINISH OFF' Ukraine, Putin Vows Response for Russian Tanker Attack | Andrei Martyanov

Russian President Putin vowed a response, after reports of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian oil tanker in the Mediterranean. This, as Putin answered questions for nearly five hours in his annual end-of-the year Q&A session, where he also said the Russian Military is likely to see additional military successes before the end of the year, and he called out an NBC News reporter who claimed Russia was refusing peace.
Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that while the U.S. is attempting to play the role of third-party mediator under the Trump Admin, Moscow sees right through their antics. Russia is focused on the battlefield, where he described the U.S. as being “generations behind” Russia in terms of military technology.
SOURCE LINKS:
19 Dec. 2025 - Reuters: Ukraine strikes Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in Mediterranean
19 Dec. 2025 - NATO, Ukraine peace and frozen assets: Key statements from Putin’s Q&A
19 Dec. 2025 - Russia will have more military successes by end of year – Putin
19 Dec. 2025 - EU leaders agree on 90 billion-euro loan to Ukraine after a plan to use Russian assets unravels
19 Dec. 2025 - Putin to NBC Reporter: “Saying that we reject anything is inappropriate and has no grounds.”
