While Western media ride on the wave of NATO’s claims that it shot down 19 Russian drones in Poland this week, President Trump is the latest official to downplay the allegations. This, after Russia strongly denied the claims and noted that it does not have any targets in Poland.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that from the reports of shoddy duck-taped plywood drones, to the locations they claimed to be found, there are a lot of holes in this story that don’t add up.

He also pointed out that “Russia has every right to actually strike inside Poland,” given Warsaw’s role in the NATO proxy war against Russia. But there’s no evidence that this was an intentional Russian strike.

