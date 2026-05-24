RUSSIA RETALIATES WITH ORESHNIK STRIKE ON UKRAINE

Moscow has confirmed that Russian forces launched “massive strikes” on military targets in Ukraine, which included the use of the intermediate-range hypersonic Oreshnik system (for the third time), along with Iskander ballistic missiles and Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.
This, as President Trump is busy trying to sell the story that Iran has sold its soul for a deal with the U.S., while Tehran is saying the opposite on key issues that include Iran’s stockpile of enriched Uranium and control of the Strait of Hormuz.
SOURCE LINKS:
24 May 2026 - Oreshnik strike reported near Kiev (VIDEOS)
24 May 2026 - Oreshnik strike a retaliation for Kiev’s ‘terrorist attacks’ – Moscow
24 May 2026 - Russia pounds Ukraine with hypersonic ‘Oreshnik’ missile
23 May 2026 - Russia preparing strike on Ukraine using hypersonic ‘Oreshnik’ missile, Zelensky says
22 May 2026 - 21 confirmed killed as search op concludes after Ukrainian strike on Russian school dorm
22 May 2026 - Putin vows revenge for Ukrainian attack on school dorm
24 May 2026 - Trump posts AI-generated image of U.S. drone blowing up Iranian ship
23 May 2026 - NYT: Iran Agreed to Give Up Enriched Uranium in Deal Announced by Trump
23 May 2026 - Axios: Trump says he’s “50/50” on Iran deal, decision by Sunday
24 May 2026 - Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “The Zionist regime will not have ‘freedom of action.’ Management of Hormuz is a matter of Iran-Oman coordination as coastal states.”
24 May 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “Fars News says contrary to what some media outlets (NYtimes) are trying to suggest, in the ‘MoU agreement’ Iran has made no commitment to hand over its nuclear stockpiles, remove equipment, shut down facilities, or even commit to not building a nuclear bomb.”
24 May 2026 -IRIB on X: “The air defense of the southeastern region of Iran destroyed an Israeli orbiter drone over Hormozgan province.”
24 May 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “Ceasefire?! Iranian air defense shoots down hostile reconnaissance drone in Southern province of Hormozgan.”
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