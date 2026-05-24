RUSSIA RETALIATES WITH ORESHNIK STRIKE ON UKRAINE

Moscow has confirmed that Russian forces launched “massive strikes” on military targets in Ukraine, which included the use of the intermediate-range hypersonic Oreshnik system (for the third time), along with Iskander ballistic missiles and Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.

This, as President Trump is busy trying to sell the story that Iran has sold its soul for a deal with the U.S., while Tehran is saying the opposite on key issues that include Iran’s stockpile of enriched Uranium and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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