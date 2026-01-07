U.S. Seizure of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker a DANGEROUS ESCALATION – Col. Macgregor

The U.S. military has seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker ‘Marinera’ in the North Atlantic, after a weeks-long pursuit from the Caribbean. They claim the vessel was “in violation of US sanctions,” with ties to Venezuela.

This, as U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is declaring that Washington plans to control the sale of Venezuelan oil “indefinitely,” and President Trump seems to think he is in charge of the government in Caracas.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that the seizure of the ‘Marinera’ is a dangerous escalation, not only with Venezuela, but with Russia, as Russian nationals are believed to be among the crew of the vessel. The precedent set by this act of piracy won’t be forgotten…



