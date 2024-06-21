Russian President Putin made his first state visit to North Korea in 24 years this week, where he met with the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, and they committed to a new strategic partnership treaty that includes the promise of "mutual aid" if one of their countries is attacked.

Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh noted that today's relations between Russia and North Korea bring back memories of ties between North Korea and the Soviet Union decades ago, and it is a reminder that the countries the West has tried to isolate continue to grow stronger by working together.