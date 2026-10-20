'NYET AND HELL NYET' to NATO: Russia HAMMERS West Ukraine with Jet-Powered Drones | Mark Sleboda

Blackouts have been reported across West Ukraine, as Russia expands its strikes using jet-powered drones. Yet, even with Russia clearly having the upper hand, the West is still trying to lure Moscow into a deal that ignores the reality of the balance of power in this conflict.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Europe is in for a terrible reality check if they keep marching toward with Russia, as they have a fraction of the capabilities and a sad excuse for a military fighting force, compared to the Russian side’s battle-hardened military and hypersonic ballistic missile systems.
Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty
SOURCE LINKS:
20 Oct. 2026 - Zelensky visits Norway amid Trump White House tensions
19 Oct. 2026 - Trump Is Pushing Ukraine to Surrender to Russia, Zelensky Says
19 Oct. 2026 - Zelensky lobbies senators to press White House on alleged intel and weapons curbs
18 Oct. 2026 - Rubio says Ukraine without access to Starshield, future ‘under discussion’
20 Oct. 2026 - Trump on meeting with Putin and Xi: “I would do it, not so much for Ukraine... We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization.”
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