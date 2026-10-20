Blackouts have been reported across West Ukraine, as Russia expands its strikes using jet-powered drones. Yet, even with Russia clearly having the upper hand, the West is still trying to lure Moscow into a deal that ignores the reality of the balance of power in this conflict.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Europe is in for a terrible reality check if they keep marching toward with Russia, as they have a fraction of the capabilities and a sad excuse for a military fighting force, compared to the Russian side’s battle-hardened military and hypersonic ballistic missile systems.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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