Russia WARNS Citizens: GET OUT OF IRAN + Tehran REFUSES U.S. Pressure | Laith Marouf

Vice President JD Vance is blaming the illegal U.S. war of aggression against Iran for the fact that Republicans lost the House, the Senate, and the State of Texas in Tuesday’s Midterm elections. But Iran is not buying it, with Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf calling for Vance to “Skip the TED talk.”

This, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, visited Moscow on Tuesday, with reports the U.S. was pressuring Moscow to get Iran to agree to talks… and Tehran was refusing in person.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Russia’s latest warning for its citizens to get out of Iran and avoid travel to the region is a significant indicator that the next attack from the U.S. and Israel is imminent.

Follow Laith Marouf on X, and subscribe to Free Palestine TV

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