Russia REFUSES to Abandon Iran as CIA Chief Makes MYSTERY Visit to Moscow | Laith Marouf

The U.S. is sending the message that it wants to shift to an economic war and avoid another military escalation with Iran… for now. But Tehran is making it clear that it will launch a major retaliation to these economic attacks, and it comes just as the U.S. is gearing up for midterm elections.

This, as CIA Director John Ratcliffe became the first CIA chief to visit Russia in person since William Burns in 2021. What did he talk with representatives for Russian intelligence services about? That still remains to be seen…

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that whether Ratcliffe came with threats of bribes, he didn’t appear to leave with what he wanted, as Moscow made a statement affirming that it will NOT abandon Iran amid increased U.S. pressure.

Follow Laith Marouf on X, and subscribe to Free Palestine TV

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