While Kiev's Kursk incursion has made headlines, it has also taken Ukrainian forces away from the front lines, where Russian forces continue to advance. This, as Kiev continues to attempt to carry out attacks on Russia, while using U.S.-supplied weapons to do so.

Sarah Bils, Co-Founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that this all comes as the world is waiting to see how and when Iran will retaliate to the string of attacks and assassinations carried out by Israel—raising questions about whether we could see a form of a coordinated response between Russia and Iran.

