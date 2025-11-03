Russia Has 'ESCALATION DOMINANCE' in Ukraine. Will They Use It? – Fmr US Diplomat Jim Jatras

With the world’s largest aircraft carrier and thousands of American troops en route to the Caribbean, the Trump Admin is clearly preparing some form of attack against Venezuela.

But while the U.S. is starting another war, it’s still deeply involved in the war in Ukraine, where more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been encircled by Russian troops in key areas along the frontlines.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Russia clearly has “escalation dominance” in Ukraine, but it continues to refrain from using it, hoping NATO will back down. He warned that NATO is taking Russia’s kindness for weakness, and we will see the U.S.-led alliance pursue more reckless escalation at every turn.

