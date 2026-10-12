Russia DIESEL Deal DOA + China the 'REAL WINNER' of US/Iran War | Cyrus Janssen

President Trump seems to think the deal he secured with President Putin for Russia to supply the global market with around 4 million tons of diesel in the coming months would be enough to get Moscow to accept a ceasefire in Ukraine. But Russia is holding firm that it will not give NATO time to rearm Kiev.

Cyrus Janssen, a geopolitical analyst and Host of ‘Real Talk with Cyrus Janssen’ on YouTube, noted that Trump’s diesel deal is “just a drop in the bucket” in terms of the fuel supply needed by the U.S., and the current crisis is the result of the U.S. war of aggression on Iran, which sparked the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow Cyrus Janssen on X, and check out ‘Real Talk with Cyrus Janssen’ on YouTube

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