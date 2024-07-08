Russia is responding to reports from Kiev accusing Moscow of deliberately attacking a children's hospital. In a statement, the Russian military said it fired a barrage of long-range missiles but argued that claims by "the Kiev regime alleging a purportedly deliberate Russian strike on civilian sites are absolutely not true," and that "numerous photos and videos from Kiev irrefutably confirm destruction by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, which was fired by a launcher positioned inside the city."

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that all of this comes as the Russian military confirmed the destruction of at least three U.S.-supplied HIMARS, along with "up to 10 foreign specialists servicing those systems" — a reminder to the public in the West that foreign forces on the ground will also be targeted.

