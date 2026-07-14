NATO may be planning to move outsource drone and missile production to Ukraine, but Russia is reminding them that their dreams will be short-lived… as Russia forces carried out high-precision strikes on drone and missile production facilities in Kiev, as well as military-related port infrastructure in Odessa on Monday.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Ukraine’s recent increase in drone attacks on Russian civilians and infrastructure is part of the CIA’s latest psychological warfare campaign aimed at convincing the West that Kiev is “pressuring” Russia, and trying to make Russian civilians as miserable as possible.

It didn’t work with the sanctions. It’s not going to work with the drones.

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