Russia, China STAND with Venezuela as US Seizes Oil Tanker – WAR to Come? | Danny Haiphong

The Trump Admin just sent tensions with Venezuela soaring once again, as the U.S. seized an oil tanker in the Caribbean, and announced new sanctions against members of President Nicolás Maduro’s family, as well as six crude oil tankers and the shipping companies linked to them.

Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that while the Trump Admin is desperate for regime change in Venezuela, they lack a “paramilitary” force on the ground, they are unlikely to get the Venezuelan military to turn on Maduro, and any bombing attacks they initiate will remind the Venezuelan people that are under attack by a foreign enemy.



