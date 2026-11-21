President Trump is touting his historic summit with Presidents Putin and Xi in Shenzhen this week. But while it was a significant meeting, there is no indication it will change the trajectory of U.S. foreign policy, which is waging a direct war on Iran, a proxy war on Russia, and has plans to escalate to war with China.

KJ Noh, an independent journalist specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, noted that the U.S. is still “aggressively” preparing for war on China, which is why we saw Trump start his trip with a stop in the Philippines. Washington is desperate to try to reassure its vassal states in Southeast Asia, as they will bear the brunt of a future conflict with Beijing.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 109: IRAN: We Will BREAK the Oil SIEGE + Putin Vows REVENGE

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709