President Trump is touting his historic summit with Presidents Putin and Xi in Shenzhen this week. But while it was a significant meeting, there is no indication it will change the trajectory of U.S. foreign policy, which is waging a direct war on Iran, a proxy war on Russia, and has plans to escalate to war with China.
KJ Noh, an independent journalist specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, noted that the U.S. is still “aggressively” preparing for war on China, which is why we saw Trump start his trip with a stop in the Philippines. Washington is desperate to try to reassure its vassal states in Southeast Asia, as they will bear the brunt of a future conflict with Beijing.
SOURCE LINKS:
19 Nov. 2026 - Trump Flaunts Camaraderie With Xi and Putin but Has Little to Show for It
20 Nov. 2026 - U.S.-China trade, Taiwan and tech tensions remain unresolved as Trump returns from Asia
19 Nov. 2026 - Trump says US wraps up ‘very big trade deal’ with Philippines
19 Nov. 2026 - US signed off on sales of nearly 900,000 AI chips to China in six months
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