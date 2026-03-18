RUSSIA, CHINA BENEFIT AS U.S. 'SHOOTS ITSELF IN BOTH FEET' WITH WAR IN IRAN | Prof. John Mearsheimer

The U.S. is moving military assets out of China’s backyard and lifting oil sanctions imposed against Russia, as the Trump Admin feverishly tries to reinforce its war against Iran and concentrates its resources on the front that seemed like an after-thought in Trump’s ‘National Security Strategy’ late last year.
Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that the Trump Admin attacked Iran and assassinated its leader, thinking it would be a “quick and decisive victory.” Instead, the U.S. is now stuck in a “war of attrition” in Iran that it wasn’t prepared and can’t seem to get out of…
SOURCE LINKS:
16 March 2026 - Trump says ‘the greatest experts—nobody thought’ Iran was going to target the Gulf states in retaliation for a U.S. attack
16 March 2026 - Trump demands NATO and China police the Strait of Hormuz. So far they aren’t joining
17 March 2026 - ‘They hold the cards now’: Trump allies fear Iran is slipping beyond the president’s control
17 March 2026 - Financial Times Op-Ed: ‘The era of US dominance in economic warfare is over’
13 March 2026 - Trump Knew the Risk of Iran Blocking the Strait of Hormuz. He Still Went to War.
16 March 2026 - Iran has allowed the first oil tanker to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after the shipment was paid for in Chinese yuan
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