RUSSIA, CHINA BENEFIT AS U.S. 'SHOOTS ITSELF IN BOTH FEET' WITH WAR IN IRAN | Prof. John Mearsheimer

The U.S. is moving military assets out of China’s backyard and lifting oil sanctions imposed against Russia, as the Trump Admin feverishly tries to reinforce its war against Iran and concentrates its resources on the front that seemed like an after-thought in Trump’s ‘National Security Strategy’ late last year.

Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that the Trump Admin attacked Iran and assassinated its leader, thinking it would be a “quick and decisive victory.” Instead, the U.S. is now stuck in a “war of attrition” in Iran that it wasn’t prepared and can’t seem to get out of…

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