While Presidents Trump, Putin and Xi meet for a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, tensions are soaring across West Asia. As the U.S. Military confirmed the test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in California, Iran carried out multiple strikes on U.S. bases and equipment in Bahrain and Kuwait.
Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that the U.S. is closer than ever to the next phase of war, and that’s confirmed by the latest reports of cyberattacks on American companies, and an alleged “dirty bomb” plot from Iran. The elites in Washington are desperately searching for a pretext for war…
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SOURCE LINKS:
18 Nov. 2026 - US launches unarmed ICBM with Trump in Asia in routine test
18 Nov. 2206 - Iran widens Gulf attacks by targeting a US air base in Kuwait and sites in Bahrain
17 Nov. 2026 - Kuwait reports drone attacks as Iran, US trade attacks on Qeshm and Bahrain
17 Nov. 2026 - Rubio says no imminent threat to Washington after report of possible Iranian dirty bomb plot
17 Nov. 2026 - U.S. allies on edge as Trump heads to summit with Xi and Putin
16 Nov. 2026 - Despite 24/7 air support from the Saudi Air Force, Saudi-backed forces have lost every inch of territory they captured in Bab el-Mandeb
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