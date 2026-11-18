While Presidents Trump, Putin and Xi meet for a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, tensions are soaring across West Asia. As the U.S. Military confirmed the test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in California, Iran carried out multiple strikes on U.S. bases and equipment in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that the U.S. is closer than ever to the next phase of war, and that’s confirmed by the latest reports of cyberattacks on American companies, and an alleged “dirty bomb” plot from Iran. The elites in Washington are desperately searching for a pretext for war…



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