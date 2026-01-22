Russia, China Prepare for Dollar COLLAPSE as U.S. Empire DECLINES | Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

President Trump may be backing off of tariffs targeting European countries and claiming he has the framework for a deal on U.S. control of Greenland now… but he still hasn’t solved the two biggest problems the U.S. empire is facing: the rise of China and Russia.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that both Russia and China have been working to prepare for the collapse of the Dollar, as they see the writing on the wall that the U.S. is in decline. But the more the empire falls, the more desperate it gets… and desperation in Washington is dangerous for the world.

