Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West has been awfully quiet, and there have been no messages to Moscow through diplomatic channels, after Russia unveiled the Burevestnik: an unlimited-range, nuclear-powered missile, that can evade air defenses.

This, as Russian officials also revealed that Russian forces have created cauldrons encircling around 5,000 Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk, in the Kharkov Region, and another 5,5000 in Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk region.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that in addition to actively defeating all of NATO when it comes to military capabilities and production, Russia is also clearly winning the arms race, and the technology involved in creating the Burevestnik is “stunning” and unlike anything the world has ever seen.

