Russia launched another massive wave of drone and missile strikes against military targets across Ukraine overnight, with the Russian Defense Ministry reporting that key military production hubs, such as the ‘Kiev-71 Industrial Enterprise’ used to manufacture drones, was hit.

Zelensky admitted that Ukrainian air defenses were nonexistent, as Russian ballistic missiles rained down. He blamed a lack of interceptor missiles, as he heads to Ankara for direct talks with Trump during this week’s NATO’s summit.

The only problem? NATO doesn’t have the munitions Kiev needs, and time is running out as Russian gains momentum in its war of attrition…

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