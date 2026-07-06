Russian BALLISTIC MISSILES Rain Down on Ukraine. Kiev Intercepts ZERO.

Russia launched another massive wave of drone and missile strikes against military targets across Ukraine overnight, with the Russian Defense Ministry reporting that key military production hubs, such as the ‘Kiev-71 Industrial Enterprise’ used to manufacture drones, was hit.
Zelensky admitted that Ukrainian air defenses were nonexistent, as Russian ballistic missiles rained down. He blamed a lack of interceptor missiles, as he heads to Ankara for direct talks with Trump during this week’s NATO’s summit.
The only problem? NATO doesn’t have the munitions Kiev needs, and time is running out as Russian gains momentum in its war of attrition…
SOURCE LINKS:
6 July 2026 - Russian military strikes 2 key targets in Kiev Region: Missile Assembly and Components Plant that produces, maintains and repairs anti-aircraft missile systems + ‘Vishnyovoye’ fuel and lubricant depot — used for emergency deliveries to the front line
6 July 2026 - Russian MOD lists targets in latest Ukraine barrage
6 July 2026 - Russia hit Kiev overnight with 23 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Ukraine intercepted ZERO.
6 July 2026 - Zelensky on X: “Our warriors performed well today in intercepting drones and cruise missiles, but unfortunately not Russian ballistic missiles. And the reason lies in the insufficient supply of interceptor missiles.”
6 July 2026 - Zelensky Urges ‘Strong Decisions’ at NATO Summit After Russia Launches Another Deadly Attack on Kiev
6 July 2026 - Russia repels over 600 drones during Ukrainian attack – MOD
5 July 2026 - Trump to meet leaders of Ukraine, Syria alongside NATO summit
3 July 2026 - The key to Donbass: Russia liberates Konstantinovka
6 July 2026 - Russian airstrikes cripple Ukraine’s military logistics
3 July 2026 - Putin issues warning to Kiev and its ‘instigators’ (VIDEO)
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