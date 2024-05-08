Russian's Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces launched a barrage of long-range precision weapons at Ukrainian targets, which included Kiev's energy sector, as President Putin was inaugurated for a fifth term in office, after an overwhelming victory amid a record turnout in Russia's latest election.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that by targeting Kiev's energy sector, Russia is ramping up pressure and attacking Ukraine's military industrial complex in a number of areas at a time when the West isn't providing as much aid and some of the items on Zelensky's wish list like *cough cough* Abrams tanks have fallen flat on the battlefield.

