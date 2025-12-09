Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

SHUT UP AND FIGHT: US, Europe Waste Time with DELUSIONAL Plans While Russia Advances | Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Mark Sleboda's avatar
Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Dec 09, 2025

Trump is now saying that Zelensky needs to “start accepting things” because Ukraine is “losing” the war against Russia, as the U.S., Europe and Kiev continue to come up with ridiculous plans with debates over “ceding territory” that Russia won’t accept.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Moscow has been diplomatic in its responses, Russian forces are not letting up on the battlefield, and they are seeing significant advances along the frontlines, as the real message seems to be: “Just shut up and fight already.”

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 62: Blame It ALL on Zelensky + The US Still NOT Serious about Peace with Russia

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture