SHUT UP AND FIGHT: US, Europe Waste Time with DELUSIONAL Plans While Russia Advances | Mark Sleboda

Trump is now saying that Zelensky needs to “start accepting things” because Ukraine is “losing” the war against Russia, as the U.S., Europe and Kiev continue to come up with ridiculous plans with debates over “ceding territory” that Russia won’t accept.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Moscow has been diplomatic in its responses, Russian forces are not letting up on the battlefield, and they are seeing significant advances along the frontlines, as the real message seems to be: “Just shut up and fight already.”
SOURCE LINKS:
9 Dec. 2025 - Trump says Zelensky has to start ‘accepting things’: ‘He’s losing’
9 Dec. 2025 - Zelensky must hold elections – Trump
8 Dec. 2025 - European powers rally behind Ukraine after Trump lashes out at Zelensky
9 Dec. 2025 - Russia’s top general says army is advancing in Ukraine and targeting Mirnograd
4 Dec. 2025 - Russia will liberate all of Donbass – Putin
4 Dec. 2025 - WaPo: Ominous maps of a falling fortress city reveal a change in Ukraine war
5 Dec. 2025 - Trump’s security strategy slams European allies and asserts US power in the Western Hemisphere
