140+ TANKS DESTROYED: RESISTANCE FIGHTERS ‘BEATING THE HELL OUT OF’ ISRAEL IN LEBANON | Laith Marouf

It’s April Fools Day, which means someone must have told Trump that Iran has a new president who wants a ceasefire… because that’s the opposite of what Tehran is saying. This, as Trump now has a “2-3 week” timeline he is promoting for the end of the war in Iran, while the U.S. prepares for the possibility of an attempted ground invasion.

Laith Marouf, journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Iran has the power to decide WHEN this war ends and HOW it ends, and we are seeing the Axis of Resistance more united than ever, as Iran, Hezbollah and Ansar Allah join together in attacks on Israel, and Tehran continues to target U.S. vassal states in the Persian Gulf.

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Check out Episode 77: IRAN’S MISSILE CAPABILITIES REMAIN RESILIENT AS US, ISRAELI ATTACKS FAIL

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