140+ TANKS DESTROYED: RESISTANCE FIGHTERS ‘BEATING THE HELL OUT OF’ ISRAEL IN LEBANON | Laith Marouf

It’s April Fools Day, which means someone must have told Trump that Iran has a new president who wants a ceasefire… because that’s the opposite of what Tehran is saying. This, as Trump now has a “2-3 week” timeline he is promoting for the end of the war in Iran, while the U.S. prepares for the possibility of an attempted ground invasion.
Laith Marouf, journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Iran has the power to decide WHEN this war ends and HOW it ends, and we are seeing the Axis of Resistance more united than ever, as Iran, Hezbollah and Ansar Allah join together in attacks on Israel, and Tehran continues to target U.S. vassal states in the Persian Gulf.
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SOURCE LINKS:
1 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”
30 March 2026 - Thousands of US Army paratroopers arrive in Middle East as buildup intensifies
1 April 2026 - 10 Israeli soldiers killed, over 300 injured in war with Lebanon, Iran, military says
31 March 2026 - Israel Signals Plans to Occupy Southern Lebanon After Ground Invasion
1 April 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced a short while ago that its fighters shot down an Israeli drone of the Hermes 450 (Zik) type in the skies over the southern town of Ainata using a surface-to-air missile.”
1 April 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Yemen’s Armed Forces announced that it carried out a third military operation as part of the ‘Sacred Jihad’ campaign, launching a salvo of ballistic missiles at sensitive southern Israeli targets.”
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Check out Episode 77: IRAN’S MISSILE CAPABILITIES REMAIN RESILIENT AS US, ISRAELI ATTACKS FAIL
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