Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, met with the secretary of Russia's National Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, in Tehran for talks where the two leaders reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran.

The meeting comes as the world is watching to see how Iran will respond, after Israel assassinated Palestinian diplomat and Hamas political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, during his visit to Tehran last week. And Israel is already warning that it will respond to any retaliation, with some reports saying Netanyahu is even considering a "pre-emptive" strike.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while unconfirmed reports have circulated on social media claiming that Russia is sending a steady stream of weapons by plane to Iran, there's a chance Moscow may be helping Tehran with its defensive capabilities—and that's the last thing Israel and its allies in the West want to hear...

