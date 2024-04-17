Israel is now vowing to respond to Iran's retaliatory attack, and while the Biden Admin claims to have told Netanyahu that the U.S. won't aid in any offensive action, they are still promising to provide air defense... just like they did when Tehran retaliated for Israel's deadly attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Cradle, Sharmine Narwani, reported that an Iranian military security official revealed exclusively to The Cradle that the U.S. reached out and asked Iran to allow Israel "a symbolic strike to save face,” which was “outright rejected” and met with warnings that any attack from Israel targeting Iran will be met with immediate action.

SOURCE LINKS: