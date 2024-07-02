Russia is warning that Israel must be ready for the consequences if it moves forward with a reported plan to send eight older U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to Kiev. But with Israel ramping up tensions with Hezbollah in the north, it may need all of the help it can get…

Sarah Bils, Co-Founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that while the West is showing no signs of an end to its proxy war against Russia, Zelensky seems to be looking to garner more support from his backers in the aftermath of his failed Not-Peace summit, by teasing the possibility of peace talks with Russia to get their attention.

