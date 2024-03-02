U.S. officials are reportedly claiming they expect Israel to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon in the late spring or early summer, as border clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah escalate, while Israel continues to kill Palestinians in Gaza.

Palestinian-American Journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud noted that the 'Flour Massacre,' which unfolded as Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds of Palestinian civilians around an aid convoy in Gaza City was no accident—and it is part of the continued attempt by Israel to force Palestinians to the south, to eventually expel them into the Sinai Desert.

