Trump and Zelensky appeared relatively cordial during their public press conference at the White House on Friday. But a new report from the Financial Times says that behind closed doors, conversation between the two leaders descended into a “shouting match,” where Trump told Zelensky to agree to a deal, or else, “If [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you.”

The report also said Trump “appeared to have adopted many of Putin’s talking points verbatim, even when they contradicted his own recent statements about Russia’s weaknesses.” In public, Trump is now advocating for freezing the conflict along the current frontlines, acknowledging that Kiev must give up its territorial claims in the Donbass.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that while Trump is being accused of repeating “Putin’s talking points,” it’s because he’s finally telling the truth, and Russia is the side that is realistic about the balance of power and the situation on the battlefield.

