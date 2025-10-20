Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amos Monford IV's avatar
Amos Monford IV
1h

No apologies necessary. Welcome to back to the future laughing out loud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
3h

Thank you for having Karen K. On your program..smart, thoughtful , funny woman. I used to watch her on Judge Nap but Rachel is a much better interviewer. Actually let’s her speak…Karen and Rachel mesh together better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture