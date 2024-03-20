Russian President Putin secured a fifth term in office with a landslide victory amid record voter turnout this week. While the West acted shocked and claimed that something must be something wrong, anyone paying attention to Russia would see that NATO's campaign to divide the country has backfired, and united it instead.

Meanwhile, the U.S. President and Israeli Prime Minister had their first phone call in over a month, in which Biden was said to have given his strongest warning yet against Netanyahu's planned ground invasion of Rafah. But Biden also said he supports the defeat of Hamas—a reminder that no matter how much he claims to be against it, he's still giving Israel the green light to invade, despite the 1.5 Million Palestinians whose lives are at risk.

SOURCE LINKS: