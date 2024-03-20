Putin Wins Re-Election in Landslide Victory + Biden Calls Netanyahu for the First Time in a Month
Russian President Putin secured a fifth term in office with a landslide victory amid record voter turnout this week. While the West acted shocked and claimed that something must be something wrong, anyone paying attention to Russia would see that NATO's campaign to divide the country has backfired, and united it instead.
Meanwhile, the U.S. President and Israeli Prime Minister had their first phone call in over a month, in which Biden was said to have given his strongest warning yet against Netanyahu's planned ground invasion of Rafah. But Biden also said he supports the defeat of Hamas—a reminder that no matter how much he claims to be against it, he's still giving Israel the green light to invade, despite the 1.5 Million Palestinians whose lives are at risk.
SOURCE LINKS:
18 March 2024: Putin scores historic win in Russian presidential election – official results
18 March 2024: Biden and other Democrats forced to adapt to pro-Palestinian protests
5 March 2024: Zelensky would lose election – poll
15 March 2024: Macron doubles down on possible NATO deployment in Ukraine ahead of talks to bridge rift with Germany
18 March 2024: Netanyahu To Send Delegation to US To Discuss Plans To Attack Rafah
18 March 2024: Biden and Netanyahu hold first call in a month amid public split
18 March 2024: EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza
Putin Wins Re-Election in Landslide Victory + Biden Calls Netanyahu for the First Time in a Month
This commentary is brilliant, and super-necessary -- thanks, Rachel!