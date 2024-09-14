The Russian president is now warning that removing restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range missiles would directly involve the U.S. and its allies in the war against Russia. This, as the Biden Admin teases the possibility of doing just that, and helping Kiev strike deep inside Russia.

John Jackman, an American attorney and geopolitical analyst, noted that while one of the top two candidates for the U.S. presidency is vowing to end the war in Ukraine, concerns remain that the Biden Admin will seek to escalate tensions to the point where the U.S. can't just easily back out of its role in the conflict...

