Ahead of this weekend's election in Russia, President Putin spoke out in an interview and criticized accusations from the West that Russia was ever planning to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He noted that Russian law is strict on the use of Moscow's nuclear capabilities (unlike the U.S.), and that while for Russia, the Ukraine conflict "is a matter of life and death," the West seems to see it as just "a matter of improving their tactical position."

Moscow-based Journalist Fiorella Isabel noted that while the West continues to portray Russia as the side that refuses peace talks, Putin again made it clear that they haven't turned down negotiations—but because Russia has been burned by past talks, they now require security guarantees, so that the result isn't another ceasefire that allows NATO to re-arm Kiev.

