Putin WARNS Europe: Russia Wants Peace, But is Prepared for War if Attacked | Larry Johnson

Russian President Putin called out Europe for “hindering U.S. efforts to achieve a settlement” by refusing to offer a serious proposal, and warned that: “If Europe were to launch a war against us, events could very quickly reach a point where there is simply... no one left for us to negotiate with.”

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that it’s hard to see this conflict being resolved with a deal with the West, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that it will be solved militarily, with Russia taking control from Odessa up to the Dnieper river, as the Kiev regime continues to fall apart.



Follow Larry Johnson on Telegram, and check out Sonar21

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 61: Trump Declares Venezuela’s Airspace ‘CLOSED’ as US Prepares Land Strikes

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709