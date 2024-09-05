Russian forces continue to advance around the key Donbass city of Pokrovsk, as Kiev scrambles to respond, while still trying to maintain its incursion into Russia's Kursk region. This, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba resigns amid reports that he was the one Zelensky blamed for a lack of weapons donations to Kiev.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Zelensky is struggling with another cabinet shakeup, Russian President Putin is commenting on the state of the U.S. Election and saying that while Biden was his preferred "predictable" candidate, he is now going to follow Biden's recommendation and cheer for Kamala Harris—with the hope that her "fascinating" laugh will lead to more joy, and less sanctions for Russia.

