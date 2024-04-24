The pro-Palestinians demonstrations that began at Columbia University are spreading to campuses across the country, as thousands of students call for their universities to stop doing business with Israel and all of the companies that support its ongoing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Sabrina Salvati, Host of the Sabby Sabs Podcast, noted that universities are run like businesses, and while billionaire donors are throwing their weight around and pledging to pull funding if the schools don't use force to put an end to the protests... the students themselves are also learning how much strength they have in numbers to call for change.

Follow Sabrina Salvati on Twitter and check out the Sabby Sabs podcast on YouTube