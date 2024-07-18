Polish President Andrzej Duda referred to Russia as the greatest threat to NATO, and claimed that if the U.S.-led military bloc were to "let Ukraine lose, then a potential war between Russia and the West will be extremely close."

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Duda's comments come as outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg reiterates that Russia is no direct military threat to NATO—serving as a reminder that alliance members are talking out of both sides of their mouths. But the Polish president may have given an indication of when NATO's shadow proxy war against Russia could turn into a full-scale direct war...

Follow Mark Sleboda on Twitter and Substack