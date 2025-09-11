Poland invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which provides for talks in case one of the bloc’s members believes its security is threatened, after Polish officials claimed to have shot down 19 Russian drones that they said entered into their country’s airspace.
Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that there seem to be more questions than answers regarding Poland’s claims, and that NATO is headed for dire territory as the alliance runs out of weapons and Ukraine runs out of men, all while Russian weapons production and military recruits continue to increase.
Follow Daniel Davis on X
SOURCE LINKS:
10 Sept. 2025 - Charlie Kirk assassinated at university event in Utah
11 Sept. 2025 - F.B.I. Releases Images of Person of Interest in Kirk Killing
10 Sept. 2025 - NATO Says It Scrambled Fighter Jets to Shoot Down Russian Drones Over Poland
10 Sept. 2025 - Belarus says it shot down some drones that went astray during Russia-Ukraine strikes
7 Sept. 2025 - Ukraine: Russia hits government building amid record assault
